JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Tiger Brands Ltd,
South Africa's biggest consumer goods maker, took another write
off charge at its money-losing Nigerian unit, it said on
Wednesday, as it posted an 11 percent increase in full-year
profit.
Tiger Brands, which makes pasta, energy drinks and breakfast
cereal, wrote off 105 million rand ($9.5 million) of certain
factory assets of Dangote Flour Mills following a
review of their utilisation levels.
The impairment comes within a year of an 849 million rand
write down of the same business, which suffered a 6.28 billion
naira ($36.2 million) pre-tax loss in August as it struggles
with tough competition and weak margins.
Tiger Brands has been trying to turn profit from Dangote
Flour Mills since paying nearly $200 million for a controlling
stake two years ago as part of broader plan to expand into rest
of Africa to offset slow growth at home.
The Johannesburg-based company said Nigeria, where it
competes with Nestle Nigeria, remained central to
its expansion.
Tiger Brands also reported an 11 percent increase to 18.16
rand in headline earnings per share (EPS), helped partly by cost
cuts at home, where debt-laden consumers are spending guardedly.
Headline EPS, the widely watched measure of profit in South
Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
($1 = 173.3000 Nigerian naira)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Anand Basu)