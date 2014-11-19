(Correct second bullet to show loss not profit)
* Writes down $9.5 million of Dangote Flour assets
* Dangote Flour FY loss widens
* Tiger Brands FY profit up 11 percent
JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS Nov 19 Tiger Brands
took another write down at its money-losing Nigerian unit, the
company said on Wednesday, as South Africa's biggest consumer
goods maker posted an 11 percent increase in full-year profit.
Tiger Brands, which makes pasta, energy drinks and breakfast
cereal, wrote off 105 million rand ($9.5 million) of factory
assets at Dangote Flour Mills following a review of
utilisation levels.
The impairment comes within a year of a separate 849 million
rand write down at the Nigerian unit, which on Wednesday posted
a full-year pre-tax loss of 9.28 billion naira ($53 million), 11
percent wider than the year before.
Tiger Brands has been trying to turn profit from Dangote
Flour since paying nearly $200 million for a controlling stake
two years ago as part of broader plan to expand into the rest of
Africa to offset slow growth in South Africa.
As part of a turnaround plan of Dangote Flour, Tiger Brands
has closed two of its five mills, including one in Nigeria's
northern city of Kano, which has been the target of several
bombings by Boko Haram Islamist insurgents.
Tiger Brands' head of grains unit Noel Doyle, who also looks
after Dangote Flour, said the business was unlikely to make any
profit until after 2016.
In a separate statement, Dangote Flour said the introduction
of high-margin items to the production line and further topline
growth would help reduce losses next year.
Tiger Brands reported an 11 percent increase in diluted
headline earnings per share (EPS) to 18.16 rand, helped partly
by cost cuts at home, where debt-laden consumers are spending
guardedly.
Headline EPS, the widely watched measure of profit in South
Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
Shares in Tiger Brands were up nearly three quarters of
percent at 379.97 rand by 1122 GMT, outpacing a 0.4 percent fall
in the JSE To-40 index.
(1 US dollar = 173.6500 Nigerian naira)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing
by Joe Brock)