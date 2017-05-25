JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African consumer
goods maker Tiger Brands said on Thursday half-year
earnings rose 6.3 percent, buoyed by the grains division in its
home market, but flagged a slowdown in the second half.
Headline earnings per share (EPS) came in at 1,036 cents for
the six months to end-March from 974.6 cents a year ago, South
Africa's biggest consumer foods maker said in a statement.
The company, which makes bread, breakfast cereals and energy
drinks, said sales in its domestic business increased by 8
percent to 14.3 billion rand ($1.11 billion), driven primarily
by its grains division.
Tiger Brands, which sold the bulk of its Nigerian business
to Dangote Flour Mills last year, has also pulled
back from East Africa as it conducts a strategic review of its
operations.
"The outlook for the balance of the year is particularly
challenging, with volumes in the domestic market having
significantly slowed in the second quarter, while a recovery on
the balance of the continent is not imminent," the company said
in a statement.
($1 = 12.8719 rand)
