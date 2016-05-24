UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's Tiger Brands will review its operations in its home market and internationally, its new chief executive said on Tuesday, as the food producer looks for growth after exiting a loss-making business in Nigeria.
Chief Executive Lawrence MacDougall said the firm was having a look "at the role of each of these portfolios with an understanding of how they are going to provide either growth or profitability to our portfolio over the years to come". (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.