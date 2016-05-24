JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's Tiger Brands will review its operations in its home market and internationally, its new chief executive said on Tuesday, as the food producer looks for growth after exiting a loss-making business in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Lawrence MacDougall said the firm was having a look "at the role of each of these portfolios with an understanding of how they are going to provide either growth or profitability to our portfolio over the years to come". (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)