SINGAPORE Feb 10 Shares of Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd surged as much as 9.2 percent on Friday after its chairman, Joseph Yuvaraj Pillay, bought 200,000 shares in the company at S$0.73 each.

At 0128 GMT, Tiger shares were up 7.2 percent at S$0.82, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.2 percent higher.

"Yesterday they made an announcement that the chairman doubled his stake in Tiger Airways. That gives the market a boost of confidence," said Daniel Lau, an analyst at CIMB Research.

"Tiger can also be considered a laggard in the current market rally. Investors are also starting to see that operationally, Tiger has been seeing a lot of improvements," he added. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)