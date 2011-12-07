SINGAPORE Dec 7 Singapore low-cost carrier Tiger Airways said on Wednesday it has dropped plans for a joint venture budget airline with Thai Airways International PCL due to its failure to get the necessary government approvals.

"As a result, Thai, Tiger Airways and Ryanthai have, today, decided not to proceed with the incorporation of Thai Tiger," the Singapore carrier said in a statement.

Ryanthai, the third party in the proposed venture, is linked to the family behind Irish budget carrier RyanAir.

Tiger, which is part-owned by Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways first announced their plans for the joint venture in August last year.