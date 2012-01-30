SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore's low cost carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd reported its third consecutive quarterly loss and warned of a possible "significant" annual loss mainly due to problems with its Australian operation and soaring fuel prices.

Asian low-cost carriers have benefited from strong demand, but rising input costs, intense competition and a spate of natural disasters in the region has hit some airlines.

Tiger Air, which is about a third owned by Singapore Airlines Ltd, posted a net loss of S$17.4 million ($13.9 million) for October-December compared with a profit of S$22.5 million a year ago.

"The group expects to report a significant net loss for the financial year largely as a result of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority suspension in Australia, the under-utilisation of the group's aircraft fleet and exposire to high and volatile jet fuel prices," Tiger Air said in a statement on Monday.

Shares in Tiger Air plunged more than 60 percent last year. Tiger competes with Indonesia's Lion Air, Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd as well as Australia's JetStar, the budget carrier arm of Qantas Airways Ltd.

Tiger Air's Oct-Dec revenue was flat at S$168.4 million. Last year, Australia's aviation regulator imposed a five-week flight ban on Tiger Air's operation in Australia due to safety issue.

Tiger Air's Australian operations booked an operating loss of S$8.6 million compared with a profit of S$5.9 million a year ago, while its Singapore operations reported an operating loss of S$4.8 million compared to a profit of S$19.4 million. ($1 = 1.2534 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)