SINGAPORE Jan 30 Singapore's low cost
carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd reported its third
consecutive quarterly loss and warned of a possible
"significant" annual loss mainly due to problems with its
Australian operation and soaring fuel prices.
Asian low-cost carriers have benefited from strong demand,
but rising input costs, intense competition and a spate of
natural disasters in the region has hit some airlines.
Tiger Air, which is about a third owned by Singapore
Airlines Ltd, posted a net loss of S$17.4 million
($13.9 million) for October-December compared with a profit of
S$22.5 million a year ago.
"The group expects to report a significant net loss for the
financial year largely as a result of the Civil Aviation Safety
Authority suspension in Australia, the under-utilisation of the
group's aircraft fleet and exposire to high and volatile jet
fuel prices," Tiger Air said in a statement on Monday.
Shares in Tiger Air plunged more than 60 percent last year.
Tiger competes with Indonesia's Lion Air, Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
as well as Australia's JetStar, the budget carrier arm
of Qantas Airways Ltd.
Tiger Air's Oct-Dec revenue was flat at S$168.4 million.
Last year, Australia's aviation regulator imposed a five-week
flight ban on Tiger Air's operation in Australia due to safety
issue.
Tiger Air's Australian operations booked an operating loss
of S$8.6 million compared with a profit of S$5.9 million a year
ago, while its Singapore operations reported an operating loss
of S$4.8 million compared to a profit of S$19.4 million.
($1 = 1.2534 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)