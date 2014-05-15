BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company announces resignation of executive directors
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
May 15 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Is making steady progress in implementing key strategic initiatives aimed at regaining market shares and further strengthening its core brands
* Impairment amounting to r849 million which will be included in abnormal items in group income statement for half year ended 31 march 20
* Headline EPS from continuing operations will increase by between 5% and 9% for six months ended 31 march 2014
* Excluding DFM impairment, EPS from continuing operations for six months ended 31 march 2014 will increase by between 6% and 10% compared to last year
* Taking impairment into account, EPS from continuing operations are expected to decline by between 50% and 55% relative to previous year
* HEPS, including discontinued operations, will increase by between 4% and 8% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)