May 21 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Group is making steady progress in implementing key
strategic initiatives aimed at regaining market shares and
further strengthening its core brands
* Group experienced significant cost inflation in its
domestic businesses in current period, partly due to rapid
decline in rand exchange rate
* Pricing has since been adjusted to restore margins and
improve profitability; however, group continues to partially
absorb cost increases in a number of categories, mitigating
impact, where possible
* Turnover from continuing operations for six months ended
31 march 2014, which amounted to r14,9 billion
* Group's overall gross margin declined by 0,9% to 30,9%,
negatively influenced by inflationary effects of weak rand on
input costs,
* Headline eps from continuing operations increased by 7% to
856 cents
* Company has declared an interim dividend of 329 cents per
share for half year ended 31 march 2014
