Nov 19 Tiger Brands Ltd

* Audited group results and dividend declaration for year ended 30 september 2014

* FY group turnover r30,1 bn +11 pct

* FY HEPS 1 804 cents +15 pct

* Total operations- FY HEPS 1 816 cents +11 pct

* Total operations- FY EPS 1 262 cents -22 pct

* Total dividend per share 940 cents +9 pct

* EES from continuing operations declined by 21 pct to 1 243 cents, largely due to impairments relating to group's investment in Dangote flour mills ("dfm")

* Expects to sustain positive momentum that was achieved during year under review, despite a continued difficult trading environment in both domestic and international businesses