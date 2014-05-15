* Shares on course for biggest daily gain in nearly a year

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Tiger Brands, Africa's second-biggest consumer foods maker, added over 5 percent on Thursday despite flagging flat first-half profits, with investors seeing value in the stock after recent heavy selling.

Tiger Brands rallied to an 11 month high of 290.28 rand even after announcing a 849 million rand ($82 million) writedown on its loss-making Nigerian business, as it struggles with tough competition and weak margins.

"Tiger Brands has been oversold for quite a long while. Too much negativity was priced into the share and now the market is seeing that they might be on course for a recovery," said Rigardt Maartens, a portfolio manager at PSG.

South Africa-based Tiger Brands has been trying to make money out of Nigeria's Dangote Flour Mills since paying $188 million for about a 63 percent stake in the maker of flour and pasta two years ago.

But Dangote Flour Mills, which suffered a $17.4 million quarterly loss in February, is struggling with tough competition that has forced it to heavily discount its products.

"The company continues to believe that Nigeria is central to its expansionary ambitions," Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Tiger Brands is expanding further into the rest of Africa to offset slow growth at home, where debt-laden consumers are cutting back on spending and a weaker rand currency has pushed up input costs.

South Africa's retail sales grew by only 1 percent year-on-year in March from 2.3 percent in February and demand is expected to remain depressed as bad loans increase, while interest rate hikes remain in the offing.

Tiger Brands said first-half headline earnings per share - which excludes the Nigeria unit write off - would increase by 5 to 9 percent. Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 10.3332 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)