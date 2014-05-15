* Shares on course for biggest daily gain in nearly a year
* H1 Headline EPS likely up 5-9 pct
* Nigeria at the heart of expansion plans
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 Tiger Brands,
Africa's second-biggest consumer foods maker, added over 5
percent on Thursday despite flagging flat first-half profits,
with investors seeing value in the stock after recent heavy
selling.
Tiger Brands rallied to an 11 month high of 290.28 rand even
after announcing a 849 million rand ($82 million) writedown on
its loss-making Nigerian business, as it struggles with tough
competition and weak margins.
"Tiger Brands has been oversold for quite a long while. Too
much negativity was priced into the share and now the market is
seeing that they might be on course for a recovery," said
Rigardt Maartens, a portfolio manager at PSG.
South Africa-based Tiger Brands has been trying to make
money out of Nigeria's Dangote Flour Mills since
paying $188 million for about a 63 percent stake in the maker of
flour and pasta two years ago.
But Dangote Flour Mills, which suffered a $17.4 million
quarterly loss in February, is struggling with tough competition
that has forced it to heavily discount its products.
"The company continues to believe that Nigeria is central to
its expansionary ambitions," Tiger Brands said in a statement.
Tiger Brands is expanding further into the rest of Africa to
offset slow growth at home, where debt-laden consumers are
cutting back on spending and a weaker rand currency has pushed
up input costs.
South Africa's retail sales grew by only 1 percent
year-on-year in March from 2.3 percent in February and demand is
expected to remain depressed as bad loans increase, while
interest rate hikes remain in the offing.
Tiger Brands said first-half headline earnings per share -
which excludes the Nigeria unit write off - would increase by 5
to 9 percent. Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South
Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
($1 = 10.3332 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing
by Stella Mapenzauswa)