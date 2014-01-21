(Recasts with company confirmation)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 South African food company
Tiger Brands said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a
Kenyan firm, identified by a newspaper as milling and
confectionery company Rafiki Mills, in a deal likely worth $25
million.
South Africa's Business Day newspaper earlier reported Tiger
Brands, a maker of bread and breakfast cereal, had agreed to
acquire Rafiki for $25 million, quoting corporate affairs group
executive Alex Mathole.
Mathole confirmed in a statement that an agreement had been
signed, but declined to provide further details.
The acquisition of Rafiki, the fourth-largest miller in East
Africa's largest economy, would be the latest move by Tiger
Brands to increase its presence in fast-growing sub-Saharan
Africa.
The company acquired 63 percent of Nigeria's Dangote Flour
Mills for $188 million. It already has a presence
in Kenya through its Haco Tiger Brands unit.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Potter and Jason
Neely)