May 21 South Africa's biggest consumer foods
maker Tiger Brands Ltd reported a small rise in
first-half profit on Wednesday, held back by rising raw material
costs at home and its underperforming Nigerian unit.
Tiger Brands, which makes cereal, energy drinks and rice,
said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) rose 6 percent to
848.7 cents in the six months ended March.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
Sales rose 11 percent to 14.9 billion rand ($1.43 billion)
Tiger Brands, along with its rivals, has been weighed down
by rising raw material prices due to the weaker rand currency,
while debt-laden consumers cut back on spending.
In a bid to offset slow growth at home, Tiger Brands has
been looking to the rest of Africa and put Nigeria at the heart
of its expansion plans.
However, its recently acquired flagship Nigerian business
Dangote Flour Mills (DFM) has been losing money,
forcing Tiger Brands to write down 849 million rand of its
value.
"We are currently implementing short to medium action plans
which include reducing DFM's fixed cost base, mothballing of
mills where appropriate and rebuilding the brand equity of its
product basket," said Peter Matlare, chief executive officer of
Tiger Brands.
Tiger Brands paid $188 million for just over 60 percent DFM
two years ago.
($1 = 10.4368 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)