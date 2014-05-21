* Expects Dangote to break even by 2016
* Reports small rise in H1 profit
* Shares up nearly 2 percent
(Adds CEO comment, shares)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 21 South Africa's biggest
consumer foods maker, Tiger Brands, will mothball some
mills at its Nigerian unit in an attempt to turn around the
money-losing maker of pasta and flour by 2016.
Tiger Brands, which also reported a small rise in first-half
profit on Wednesday, has been trying turn a profit from
Nigeria's Dangote Flour Mills since paying $188
million for about 63 percent two years ago.
But the Nigerian company, whose half-year pre-tax loss
widened by more than 10 percent on Wednesday, is struggling with
tough competition, forcing Tiger Brands last week to write down
value of the business by 849 million rand ($81 million).
"We've got to cut our coat to fit our cloth," Peter Matlare,
Tiger Brands' chief executive said in a telephone interview.
He did not say how many of Dangote Flour's five mills would
be mothballed or how many jobs would affected.
"We are not just going to cut our way into profit, we have
to drive revenue growth too and that business by 2016 ought to
be breaking even," Matlare said, adding that new high-margin
products could be added to the production line.
He said Nigeria, where Tiger Brands competes with Nestle
Nigeria, remained central to its expansion plans
despite a low-level insurgency in the north.
Boko Haram, a militant Nigerian Islamic group, grabbed world
headlines with the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls a
month ago and has claimed responsibility for series of car bombs
and gun attacks, which have killed hundreds of people.
"I don't want to downplay the importance of what's going on
in Nigeria but I really don't think it's something that should
uncharacteristically gain primary focus, we have to run our
business as best as we can," Matlare said.
Tiger Brands posted a 6 percent rise in diluted headline
earnings per share (EPS) in the six months ended March, also
held back by rising raw material costs at home, where consumer
spending has also slowed due to high personal debt levels.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
Sales rose 11 percent to 14.9 billion rand ($1.43 billion)
The rand currency, which has weakened about 20
percent this year, has pushed up imported input costs for Tiger
Brands and rivals such Pioneer Food Group and AVI Ltd
.
Shares in Tiger Brands rose 1.7 percent to 294 rand by 1149
GMT, outpacing a flat JSE Top-40 index
($1 = 10.4368 South African Rand)
(Editing by David Dolan)