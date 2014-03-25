BRIEF-YUNDA's Q1 net profit up, plans share issue to fund projects
* Says Q1 net profit up 35.4 percent y/y at 278.9 million yuan ($40.51 million)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25Tiger Brands Ltd : * Reference was made to the acquisition of the issued shares in rafiki millers
and magic oven bakeries, Kenya. * Mutual agreement between the parties, these transactions have not been
implemented and the agreements have thus been terminated.
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre