MELBOURNE, March 6 Australia's Tiger Resources, developing mines in the hot copper belt of Democratic Republic of Congo, aims to reach a deal to buy out its state-owned partner by mid-year, its chief said on Tuesday.

Getting to full ownership of the Kipoi project would help make Tiger a more attractive takeover target in a region that has spawned more than $10 billion in copper miner deals over the past two years.

Tiger Resources Managing Director Brad Marwood has held talks with the DRC's minister of mines, the local governor and the company's partner, state-owned Gecamines, about buying out Gecamines' 40 percent stake.

"I am hoping we can conclude a transaction before the middle of the year," Marwood told analysts and reporters at a presentation in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Talks have been going on ever since Congo's state-owned mining body Gecamines, under pressure to raise cash, flagged it was willing to sell its 40 percent stake in Kipoi last year.

Gecamines delayed Chinese group Minmetals Resources' recent $1.3 billion takeover of Anvil Mining for several months as it sought to review Anvil's project leases after the bid was announced.

Based on Tiger's current value at A$275 million ($293 million), it could theoretically buy Gecamines' stake for around A$185 million. But that would not reflect the future value of the mine.

Foster's Stockbroking analyst Mark Hinsley said that buying out Gecamines stake, and lining up an offtake agreement for expanded production with Tiger's top shareholder, trading firm Trafigura, are the two key catalysts that would make Tiger more valuable.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it's game on then," Hinsley said at the briefing, referring to the prospect of Tiger becoming a takeover target.

Marwood said he is not in any hurry to line up a further offtake deal with Trafigura, keeping his options open as Chinese firms like metals group Jinchuan, could also be interested.

"From my point of view, it won't come up unless I'm desperate for finance," he told Reuters.

The company's shares, which hit a high of A$0.64 last April, have been weighed down by the prospect it may need to sell new shares to fund the buy-out of Gecamines. Its shares fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday to A$0.41. ($1 = 0.9373 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)