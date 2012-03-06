MELBOURNE, March 6 Australia's Tiger
Resources, developing mines in the hot copper belt of
Democratic Republic of Congo, aims to reach a deal to buy out
its state-owned partner by mid-year, its chief said on Tuesday.
Getting to full ownership of the Kipoi project would help
make Tiger a more attractive takeover target in a
region that has spawned more than $10 billion in copper miner
deals over the past two years.
Tiger Resources Managing Director Brad Marwood has held
talks with the DRC's minister of mines, the local governor and
the company's partner, state-owned Gecamines, about buying out
Gecamines' 40 percent stake.
"I am hoping we can conclude a transaction before the middle
of the year," Marwood told analysts and reporters at a
presentation in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Talks have been going on ever since Congo's state-owned
mining body Gecamines, under pressure to raise cash, flagged it
was willing to sell its 40 percent stake in Kipoi last year.
Gecamines delayed Chinese group Minmetals Resources'
recent $1.3 billion takeover of Anvil Mining for
several months as it sought to review Anvil's project leases
after the bid was announced.
Based on Tiger's current value at A$275 million ($293
million), it could theoretically buy Gecamines' stake for around
A$185 million. But that would not reflect the future value of
the mine.
Foster's Stockbroking analyst Mark Hinsley said that buying
out Gecamines stake, and lining up an offtake agreement for
expanded production with Tiger's top shareholder, trading firm
Trafigura, are the two key catalysts that would make Tiger more
valuable.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it's game on then," Hinsley said
at the briefing, referring to the prospect of Tiger becoming a
takeover target.
Marwood said he is not in any hurry to line up a further
offtake deal with Trafigura, keeping his options open as Chinese
firms like metals group Jinchuan, could also be interested.
"From my point of view, it won't come up unless I'm
desperate for finance," he told Reuters.
The company's shares, which hit a high of A$0.64 last April,
have been weighed down by the prospect it may need to sell new
shares to fund the buy-out of Gecamines. Its shares fell 3.5
percent on Tuesday to A$0.41.
($1 = 0.9373 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)