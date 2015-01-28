(Adds bullet point)

Jan 28 Hunan Tv & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd

* Says signs cooperation agreement with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp on film production and distribution

* Says it and Lions Gate expect to invest a total of about $1.5 billion in film production in three years

* Says sets up unit in the U.S.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18tNaCC; bit.ly/1wACzdt

