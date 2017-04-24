April 24 Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.

Cirenza, who has been in the advisory board of the company since 2005, has more than 30 years of financial industry experience including 20 years at Goldman Sachs.

Cirenza, whose appointment will be effective on Monday, will run the London operations alongside Chairman Lord Peter Levene. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)