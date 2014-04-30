(Corrects first paragraph to show she is joining the credit team, not equity)

LONDON, April 30 French investment manager Tikehau Group said on Wednesday it had hired Debra Anderson to help lead expansion of its pan-European credit business.

Anderson was most recently a senior managing director at alternative asset manager Blackstone's credit unit, GSO, where she established and managed its European collateralised loan obligation business and co-managed its customised credit strategies business, Tikehau said.

Based in London, she will be responsible for growing the team alongside Patrick Marshall, said Tikehau, which manages more than 3 billion euros ($4.15 billion) of institutional and private money. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)