Australia shares slide as banks turn lower; NZ edges down
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
LONDON Jan 27 Jean-Pierre Mustier, the former head of investment banking at Societe Generale, has joined Tikehau Capital Group.
Tikehau Capital, which manages 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in assets, said on Tuesday that Mustier would be based in London and would focus on Tikehau's international expansion.
Mustier's career at SocGen was hit by huge losses run up at the bank in 2008 by convicted trader Jerome Kerviel.
In early 2011, Mustier joined Italian bank UniCredit . He left UniCredit at the end of December 2014 although he has since joined the bank's international advisory board, Tikehau Capital said.
($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: