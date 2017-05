A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said it would buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business in a deal worth 16 billion rupees ($244.20 million).

The deal includes acquisition of Tikona's Broadband Wireless Access spectrum and 350 sites in five telecom circles, Airtel said in an exchange filing. (bit.ly/2o81hpk)

($1 = 65.5200 Indian rupees)

