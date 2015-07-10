(Corrects headline to say Taussig Capital to serve as adviser on Till Capital's proposed financing plans; Taussig Capital has not entered into any financing plans) July 10 Till Capital Ltd : * Taussig capital Ltd. engagement agreement * Proposed financing will be priced at the current book value

of the company's restricted voting shares * Entered into a non-exclusive engagement agreement between the company and Taussig Capital Ltd (TCL) * TCL will serve as non-exclusive "advisor" to co in connection with proposed financing of $50 million and upto $150 million in equity capital * Says the agreement does not require shareholder approval * TCL earn cash success fee of 6% of all capital invested in the company by any investor it introduces prior to the year-end 2017

