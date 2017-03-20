Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met President Xi Jinping of China for 30 minutes on Sunday in Beijing and told him that U.S. President Donald Trump anticipates a meeting "soon," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.
Xi and Tillerson agreed that opportunities existed for greater cooperation between the two countries, though differences remain, Toner said. Tillerson ended his first trip to Asia since taking office with an agreement to work with China on North Korea.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.