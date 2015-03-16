March 16 London-based financial planning and investment advisory Tilney Bestinvest appointed Cathy Geary as associate director, financial planning to focus on clients in Northampton.

She joins Tilney from Arthur J Gallagher, where she advised self-managed pension clients and high-net-worth individuals. She will report to Neil Watson, director of financial planning.

Geary has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has earlier worked as a chartered financial planner with RSM Tenon Group PLC. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)