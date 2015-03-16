March 16 London-based financial planning and
investment advisory Tilney Bestinvest appointed Cathy Geary as
associate director, financial planning to focus on clients in
Northampton.
She joins Tilney from Arthur J Gallagher, where she
advised self-managed pension clients and high-net-worth
individuals. She will report to Neil Watson, director of
financial planning.
Geary has 30 years of experience in the financial services
industry and has earlier worked as a chartered financial planner
with RSM Tenon Group PLC.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)