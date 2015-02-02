Perrigo says its offices were searched by DOJ's antitrust division
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
Feb 2 Tilney Bestinvest, an investment and financial planning firm, appointed James Collings as compliance director.
Collings joins from Schroders Plc where he was the head of the compliance team.
Collings will be based in the company's Mayfair headquarters and will oversee Tilney's regulatory compliance framework. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high