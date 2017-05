Nov 2 Investment and financial planning group Tilney Bestinvest said Nicholas Nicol has joined the firm's financial planning team.

Nicol joins the firm after five years as a financial planner at Hargreaves Lansdown.

He has previously worked at Bank of Scotland Investment Services, Equitable Life Assurance Society and Prudential, Tilney said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)