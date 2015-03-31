MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
March 31 London-based financial planning and investment advisory Tilney Bestinvest appointed Suki Copeland group human resources director.
Copeland, who will be based in the company's Mayfair headquarters, will report to Chief Executive Peter Hall, Tilney said on Tuesday.
She joins from UK investment management firm Charles Stanley Group Plc, where she led its human resources function for four years.
Copeland has also worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance Corp's European arm and at global law firms Herbert Smith and Allen & Overy LLP. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
May 9 Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.