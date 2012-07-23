GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
BRASILIA, July 23 A Brazilian court denied mobile phone carrier TIM Participações' request to overturn a decision by the telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales of new plans by the firm in 19 states, according to a court filing on Monday.
Last week, Anatel, as the regulator is known, ordered TIM, along with two other leading carriers, to stop selling new mobile plans in some states in response to rising consumer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange