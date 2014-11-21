(Adds details on deadlines, background, paragraphs 4-6)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Nov 21 The Canadian government will
decide before Dec. 25 on whether to approve the takeover by
U.S.-based Burger King Worldwide Inc of Canada's iconic
coffee-and-donut Tim Hortons Inc, Industry Minister
James Moore said on Friday.
"Soon, soon," the minister said, when asked by Reuters when
a decision could be expected. "Before Christmas," he added.
Canada's Competition Bureau had last month already given its
stamp of approval to the cash-and-stock deal worth C$12.64
billion ($11.25 billion). Moore has to decide on
whether the foreign takeover is of net benefit to Canada.
A source familiar with the process told Reuters last week
that Industry Canada had asked the companies for a 30-day
extension on the review, beyond the initial 45-day review
period.
Competition and anti-trust law experts however, say that a
request for an extension on a deal of this magnitude and size is
quite typical and not necessarily indicative of any hurdles or
issues with a deal.
In August, Burger King agreed to buy Tim Hortons in a
transaction which would create the world's third-largest
fast-food restaurant group. Burger King plans to headquarter the
new combined-entity in Canada, following the close of the deal.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Writing by
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)