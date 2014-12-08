TORONTO Dec 8 Tim Hortons Inc's chief
executive will get a C$1 million ($871,460) bonus following the
C$12.64 billion takeover deal by Burger King Worldwide,
the Canadian coffee and donut chain said in a regulatory filing
on Monday.
Burger King agreed to buy the Canadian company in August in
a transaction that will create the world's third-largest
fast-food restaurant group. The Canadian government approved the
takeover, which will create a new company based north of the
border, last week.
The company said the discretionary bonus for Chief Executive
Officer Marc Caira was awarded due to a substantially increased
workload as a result of the merger deal and strong quarterly
results that beat market expectations.
After a transition period, Caira will cede his CEO position
to Burger King's Chief Executive Daniel Schwartz, who will run
the combined company.
Cynthia Devine, the company's chief financial officer, was
awarded a C$500,000 bonus and Frank Iacobucci, the board's lead
director was also awarded a special C$100,000 recognition bonus.
Tim Hortons said the rewards were within the range of market
data for bonuses in similar circumstances.
Last year, Caira's total compensation was C$3.4 million,
including a base salary of C$451,494.
($1 = 1.1475 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Tom Brown)