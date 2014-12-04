OTTAWA Dec 4 Canada's government on Thursday
approved Burger King Worldwide's C$12.64 billion ($11.10
billion) takeover of coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc
, which will create a new company based north of the
border.
Burger King had agreed to buy the iconic Canadian company in
August in a transaction that would create the world's
third-largest fast-food restaurant group, but the cash-and-stock
deal was subject to approval by regulators.
"The result of this transaction is this new global company
... which will now be based in Canada," Industry Minister James
Moore said in a statement.
"Our government is pleased to see companies like Burger King
investing in Canada's economy and looking to benefit from our
low taxes and open markets."
Moore said that after a review of the deal, Burger King had
agreed to a number of commitments, including setting up the
headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, and listing the company on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Tim Hortons will be managed as a distinct brand, and at
least half of the members of the brand's board will be
Canadians.
Burger King has also agreed to expand Tim Hortons by opening
new restaurants at a significantly greater pace than currently
planned both in the United States and globally.
Canada's Competition Bureau gave its stamp of approval to
the deal in October.
(1 US dollar = 1.1386 Canadian dollar)
