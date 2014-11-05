Nov 5 Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc's
quarterly net profit fell about 14 percent due to
C$27.3 million ($23.9 million) in costs related to its proposed
takeover by Burger King Worldwide Inc.
Tim Hortons' same-store sales in Canada rose 3.5 percent in
the third quarter ended Sept. 28 and 6.8 percent in the United
States.
Net income attributable to the company fell to C$98.1
million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, from C$113.9 million,
or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Burger King said in August it would buy Tim Hortons in a
deal worth C$12.64 billion that would create the world's
third-largest fast-food restaurant group.
($1 = C$1.1441)
