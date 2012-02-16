* Profit drops 79 pct y/y to 405 mln reais

* 1.4 bln reais tax credit boosted result year ago

* Profit margin slips on discounted handsets (Adds details from results)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian wireless company TIM Participacoes posted a 79 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit from a year earlier, due to a one-time tax credit and costs associated with stiffer competition.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company posted net income of 405 million reais ($236 million) in a Thursday securities filing, slightly above expectations of a 402 million reais profit in a Reuters survey.

TIM's base of wireless subscribers surged 26 percent last year, lifting the company to second place in Brazil's booming mobile market, but the fight for market share has weighed on profitability.

The company said operating expenses jumped 24 percent from a year earlier, hurting profit margins.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 9 percent to 1.305 reais. EBITDA as a share of revenue, a gauge of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, fell 2.76 percentage points to 27.8 percent.

The company said surging sales of discounted handsets eroded profitability compared to a year earlier.

TIM's net income fell sharply a year earlier, when it booked a 1.4 billion reais tax credit, but advanced 28 percent from the prior quarter on higher revenue from its growing user base and a seasonal boost in cell phone usage. ($1 = 1.72 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)