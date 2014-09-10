(Rewrites throughout to add comments from TIM Brasil CEO,
background, share performance)
By Leonardo Goy and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 10 A potential sale of
TIM Participações SA to rivals would involve
extraordinary price valuations for Brazil's second-largest
wireless carrier, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Abreu said on
Wednesday.
Controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA has yet
to propose or inform the price it is seeking for TIM
Participações, commonly known as TIM Brasil, Abreu told
reporters in Brasilia. TIM Brasil will evaluate any potential
takeover bids, Abreu said.
"If there's any proposal ... you have to do an analysis
based on the expectations that the company's strategic
importance and growth potential are so big ... that there would
never be a discussion if a sale involved traditional market
valuation metrics," Abreu said.
The prospect of a sale of TIM Brasil developed in recent
months but grew during the past two weeks after Telecom Italia
lost out to Telefonica in the bidding for smaller phone and data
provider GVT SA, denying TIM Brasil and its Italian parent a new
avenue of growth in Brazil.
Abreu's comments suggest that TIM Brasil and parent company
Telecom Italia will only sell at a very high price. Brazil's
telecommunications market is undergoing a wave of consolidation,
with TIM Brasil's rivals seeking to split up the company as
Telefonica SA snaps up GVT SA.
Shares of TIM Brasil shed 1.8 percent to 13.32 reais in São
Paulo. Telecom Italia rose 0.6 percent to 0.9190 euros in Milan.
Breaking up TIM would give rivals more breathing room in
Brazil's crowded four-way mobile market, where they have
struggled to add customers, invest in high-speed networks and
protect profits in a stagnant economy.
Abreu noted, however, that investment banking firm Grupo BTG
Pactual SA has yet to reach out to the company to
detail a potential bid. Telecom Italia owns about 67 percent of
TIM Brasil, which a key investor at Telecom Italia has valued at
11 billion euros ($14.2 billion).
BTG Pactual was named by Grupo Oi SA, one of
TIM's four rivals in Brazil, as a merchant commissioner in
charge of seeking ways to bid for TIM Brasil.
Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV is considering
holding talks with Oi over placing a joint bid for TIM Brasil,
Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said on Monday.
($1 = 0.7749 euro)
