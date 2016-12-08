BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
SAO PAULO Dec 8 TIM Participações SA , Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, means to double its 4G coverage to 2,000 cities in the country by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
WASHINGTON, May 18 Four automakers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp's share of the settlement costs is $278.5 million, followed by BMW AG at $131 million, Mazda at $76 million and Subaru Corp at $68 million. Lawsuits against Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co h