BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil-based TIM Participações SA has sold 66 telecommunications towers to American Tower Corp. for 27 million reais ($8 million), according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.
The deal is part of a process started in 2014, when the company said it would sell up to 6,481 towers. Until now, 5,753 towers have been disposed of for about 2.6 billion reais, the filing said.
($1 = 3.3425 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon)
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.