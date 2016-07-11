By Ana Mano
| SAO PAULO, July 11
TIM Participações SA has laid off 1,700 call center
employees, union representatives said on Monday, highlighting
efforts to cut costs in the worst recession in decades.
The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA did not
comment on the number of layoffs, but said the reorganization of
its call center operation was part of efforts to achieve cost
savings of 1 billion reais ($303 million) through 2017.
In both Curitiba and Recife, where the layoffs took place,
the company and the unions said they negotiated extended
benefits to the dismissed workers, including health coverage
through the end of 2016.
($1 = 3.30 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)