SAO PAULO Dec 11 TIM Participações SA, Brazil's
second-largest wireless carrier, is carefully monitoring the
nation's telecommunications market for possible consolidation
moves, and is under no pressure to make a deal, Chief Executive
Officer Rodrigo Abreu said on Thursday.
The Brazilian market has enough size to accommodate four
major companies, Abreu said at an event in São Paulo. Only one
of Brazil's four main industry players, which he did not
mention, is struggling with profitability and other issues,
Abreu said
"We're proactively monitoring the environment," Abreu said.
"We're not waiting to see what happens."
In the past year Telecom Italia SpA, TIM's largest
shareholder with a 67 percent stake, has taken steps to reduce
debt, increase investment and build up an "enviable" cash
position, Abreu added.
