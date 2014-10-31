SAO PAULO Oct 31 Mexico's America Movil SAB,
Spain's Telefonica SA and Brazil's Grupo Oi SA agreed to place a
bid for and to break up TIM Participações SA,
Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, Folha de S. Paulo
reported on Friday without saying how it obtained the
information.
According to Folha, the accord between the three companies
was not fully finalized, but they agreed in principle to pay
31.5 billion reais ($13.1 billion) for TIM, the Brazilian unit
of Telecom Italia SpA. That price would include a 5 percent
premium payout to controlling and minority shareholders of TIM,
the paper added.
Investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA is
handling the transaction, Folha added. A formal offer will be
placed to shareholders of Telecom Italia, which owns
about two-thirds of TIM Participações, the paper said.
Breaking up TIM would give rivals more breathing room in
Brazil's crowded four-way mobile market, where they have
struggled to add customers, invest in high-speed networks and
protect profits in a stagnant economy.
Under the deal, America Movil would keep 40 percent of TIM's
business, with Oi taking 28 percent and Telefonica about 32
percent, Folha said. According to the newspaper, Telecom Italia
proposed to merge TIM Participações with Oi, but the plan did
not move forward.
One source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on
Friday that Telefonica had engaged in talks
in recent days about breaking up TIM Participações. Telefonica
repeatedly said its sole focus was on integrating Brazil's GVT
SA, a fixed-line and Internet broadband services firm it bought
in August, into its platform.
America Movil, which is controlled by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, confirmed in September that it planned
to join talks with Oi to make a joint bid for TIM.
Oi and Telefonica declined to comment. Press
representatives for America Movil in Brazil did not have an
immediate comment. Media representatives for BTG Pactual were
not immediately available.
($1 = 2.4042 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)