(Adds Telefonica Brasil comment, share performance in paragraph
11-13)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danilo Masoni
SAO PAULO/MILAN Oct 31 Brazil's Grupo Oi SA,
Mexico's America Movil SAB and Spain's Telefonica SA agreed to
place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion)
for TIM Participações SA, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The companies agreed to present a single offer to minority
shareholders and Telecom Italia SpA, which owns about
67 percent of TIM Participações, Brazil's No. 2 wireless
carrier, said the first source, who requested anonymity as the
deal is still in the works.
A bid could be presented within two weeks, both sources
noted. The first source said Oi, America Movil and Telefonica
are confident their offer won't meet too much resistance from
antitrust and industry watchdogs in Brazil. The bid implies a 5
percent premium for controlling and minority shareholders of
TIM, the first source noted.
Telecom Italia, whose board meets on Nov. 6 to examine its
quarterly results, had yet to receive any offer for TIM,
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday. The Rome-based company
has repeatedly said Brazil remains a strategic market, but it
would consider selling TIM if a highly priced offer is made.
The bid follows a year of speculation that intense
competition, stagnant sales and the rising cost of new
technology would hasten consolidation efforts in Brazil's
telecommunications market.
Shares of Oi posted their biggest intraday jump in six years
on the news, which was first reported by Brazilian newspaper
Folha de S. Paulo. TIM Participações jumped as much as 18
percent.
If the bid is successful, the three companies would then
proceed to split TIM, the first source noted. Breaking up TIM
would give the joint bidders more breathing room in Brazil's
crowded four-way mobile market as they struggle to add
customers, invest in high-speed networks and protect profits in
a stagnant economy.
Under the deal, America Movil would keep 40 percent of TIM's
business, Oi would take 28 percent and Telefonica about 32
percent, the first source said. America Movil,
controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, confirmed in
September it planned to join talks with Oi to make a joint bid
for TIM.
A third source told Reuters on Friday that Telefonica joined
talks to bid for TIM Participações in recent days. Still, the
Madrid-based company has repeatedly said its sole focus is to
integrate Brazil's GVT SA, a fixed-line and Internet broadband
services firm it bought in August, into its platform.
Shares of Telecom Italia gained 4.1 percent in Milan.
Telefonica rose 2.6 percent, while Telefonica Brasil SA
, its Brazilian subsidiary, jumped 6.5 percent in São
Paulo. America Movil added 1.4 percent in Mexico City.
Oi closed 13 percent higher on Friday, while TIM
Participações gained 15.3 percent.
Investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA is
handling the transaction.
America Movil, BTG Pactual, Oi and representatives for
Telefonica in Madrid and São Paulo declined to comment. TIM
Participações said it is unaware of any takeover bid.
Telefonica's Brazil unit, Telefonica Brasil SA, said in a
securities filing that is not inviolved in any talks related to
the TIM Participações joint bid.
($1 = 2.4550 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in São Paulo, Alberto
Sisto in Rome, Julien Toyer in Madrid and Tomás Sarmiento in
Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama, Alan
Crosby and W Simon)