SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA
reiterated on Wednesday it had commissioned
investment bank BTG Pactual to seek possible
partners in a joint bid for rival wireless carrier TIM
Participações SA.
Oi neither confirmed nor denied reports that BTG is reaching
out to Spain's Telefonica SA and Mexico's America Movil
SAB de CV in a deal that would break up the local unit
of Telecom Italia SpA.
"BTG Pactual's role is to make contact with any entity that
could participate in the operation, even in light of potential
regulatory and competitive restrictions that could result," Oi
said in a regulatory filing.
"(Oi) is still not involved, at this point, in any formal
negotiations with any third parties on this subject," the
company added.
Carlos Slim's America Movil confirmed on Monday that it
plans to hold talks with Oi to make a joint bid for TIM.
Telefonica has declined to comment on the rumors, which gained
steam since late last year.
Breaking up TIM would give rivals more breathing room in
Brazil's crowded four-way mobile market, where they have
struggled to add customers, invest in high-speed networks and
protect profits in a stagnant economy.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)