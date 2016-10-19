BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say TIM Brasil means to regain share in post-paid, not pre-paid)
SAO PAULO Oct 19 TIM Participações SA, the owner of Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, plans to regain market share lost in the post-paid wireless phone segment, which was neglected for years, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said on Wednesday.
De Angelis spoke at a telecommunications event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: