BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
SAO PAULO Aug 5 TIM Participações SA , Brazil's second-biggest wireless carrier, aims to reduce operating expenses by at least 1 billion reais ($290 million) over the next three years, Chief Financial Officer Guglielmo Noya said on a Wednesday earnings call.
Noya said the cost-cutting plan and growing data revenue should help to expand profit margins. On Tuesday, TIM reported a drop in profit, excluding a one-time sale of cell towers, due to weak sales and rising payroll costs.
($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility