EBRD sees moderate pick-up in region's growth, cautious on global backdrop

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) predicted on Wednesday that its region's growth would pick up moderately as stable commodity prices supporting Russia and surrounding countries offset headwinds in Turkey. The EBRD - which operates in 36 countries from eastern Europe to Morocco and Mongolia - trimmed the projections from its last round of forecasts in November, striking a cautiously positive tone though warning