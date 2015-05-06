SAO PAULO May 6 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, is not planning significant job cuts as part of its program to control costs, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said on a Wednesday call to discuss earnings.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia reported slumping first-quarter sales but steady operating profit due to tight controls on selling and marketing expenses. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)