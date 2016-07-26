(Adds details on drop in revenue, EBITDA)

SAO PAULO, July 25 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, on Monday posted an 85 percent drop in second-quarter net income from a year ago.

Profit fell to 47.41 million reais ($14.4 million) at TIM Participaçoes, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA , according to a securities filing on Monday. Net income was less than half the consensus estimate of 115 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net revenue took a 12 percent hit from a year ago, falling to 3.82 billion reais in the second quarter, as Brazil's worst recession in several decades depleted customers' disposable income and inflation remained stubbornly high.

Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 44 percent from a year ago to 1.24 billion reais, the company said, but said that if the sale of cellular towers was factored in, EBIDTA only fell 6.5 percent annually.

($1=3.29 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)