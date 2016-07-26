(Adds details on drop in revenue, EBITDA)
SAO PAULO, July 25 TIM Participaçoes SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, on Monday
posted an 85 percent drop in second-quarter net income from a
year ago.
Profit fell to 47.41 million reais ($14.4 million) at TIM
Participaçoes, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA
, according to a securities filing on Monday. Net
income was less than half the consensus estimate of 115 million
reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Net revenue took a 12 percent hit from a year ago, falling
to 3.82 billion reais in the second quarter, as Brazil's worst
recession in several decades depleted customers' disposable
income and inflation remained stubbornly high.
Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization fell 44 percent from a year ago to 1.24 billion
reais, the company said, but said that if the sale of cellular
towers was factored in, EBIDTA only fell 6.5 percent annually.
($1=3.29 reais)
