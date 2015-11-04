SAO PAULO Nov 4 Wireless carrier TIM Participações SA is not counting on consolidation of major players in Brazil, although there are aspects of the market opening the door for a possible tie-up, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said on Wednesday.

Abreu added that there is no ongoing negotiation or standing offer from rival Oi SA, which authorized investment firm LetterOne Group last week to negotiate a possible merger with TIM. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)