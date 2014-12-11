By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Pennsylvania's two U.S.
senators urged regulators on Thursday to approve "as soon as
possible" Comcast's plan to merge with Time Warner Cable, saying
there were many potential benefits from the proposed tie-up that
is opposed by some consumer groups and rival companies.
Senators Bob Casey, a Democrat, and Pat Toomey, a Republican
noted that Pennsylvania-based Comcast Corp has pledged
to speed up Internet speeds for Time Warner Cable customers.
Their letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom
Wheeler also cited the potential for additional jobs and
charitable contributions in their state by the larger company.
In February, No. 1 U.S. cable company Comcast said it
planned to buy No. 2 Time Warner Cable Inc for $45
billion. Furious critics complained the mega deal would create a
giant with too much control over what Americans watch on TV and
where they go on the Internet.
"We urge you to approve the merger as soon as possible," the
Senators wrote to the FCC, which must determine whether the deal
is in the public interest. It is reviewing the mergers alongside
the Justice Department, whose approval is also needed after it
conducts an antitrust review.
Critics of the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger on Wednesday
announced a coalition to press regulators to block the
transaction. The "Stop Mega-Comcast" coalition includes
satellite company Dish Network Corp, consumer advocacy
group Public Knowledge and TheBlaze, conservative commentator
Glenn Beck's media company.
Comcast has stressed that it does not compete against Time
Warner Cable in any market. It says the two companies together
would offer better services to more consumers.
Comcast is Casey's biggest contributor, giving him and his
political action committees $114,175 for the 2009 -2014 election
cycle, according to data from the Center for Responsive
Politics.
Comcast was the 7th largest contributor to Toomey in the
2009-2014 cycle, giving him, his campaign committee and
political action committee $70,6000, according to the Center for
Responsive Politics.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)