Oct 30 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, lost more residential video customers in the third quarter than in the preceding quarter.

Net income attributable to common shareholders also fell to $499 million, or $1.76 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $532 million, or $1.84 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose to $5.71 billion from $5.52 billion.

Time Warner Cable lost 184,000 residential video customers in the quarter, more than the 136,000 that market research firm StreetAccount had estimated. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)