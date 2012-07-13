* Source says TIM faces penalties, fines

* Client complaints soared in past months

* Shares reverse part of Thursday losses

BRASILIA, July 13 Brazil telecommunications regulator Anatel is considering imposing penalties on wireless phone company TIM Participações as early as next week, said a source with direct knowledge of the situation, following a surge in customer complaints over service quality in recent months.

The source, an Anatel official who declined to be quoted because of the sensitivity of the issue, said a decision to fine or even suspend sales of new plans at TIM Brasil, as the company is known, may come after a technical evaluation.

TIM Brasil overtook America Movil as Brazil's second-largest mobile phone carrier this year following an aggressive strategy to lure clients. A decline in the quality of service might have been a consequence of such drive, analysts said, as TIM grew its client base to 68.5 million subscribers in May.

Shares of TIM recouped on Friday part of the losses incurred the prior session, when the stock shed 7.5 percent. TIM Brasil closed 2 percent higher on Friday to 10 reais.

Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo told reporters on Thursday that action might be taken to improve service quality at TIM Brasil after the government received several consumer complaints, principally in five or six states. The company is the wireless unit of Telecom Italia Mobile in the South American nation.

Phone companies in Brazil are increasing capital spending to reach a growing consumer class spread across the country. But Bernardo has said telecommunications companies need to step up investments to more than 24 billion reais ($11.8 billion), compared with an average 17 billion reais in recent years, in order to improve services.